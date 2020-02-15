CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale say they are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that sent a victim to a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 1,000 block of East Park Street in Carbondale around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, where they found a person who had been shot, a Carbondale Police Department news release says. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, and police say that person has been treated and released.
The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, the news release says. He has dreadlocks and a tattoo of a cross below his right eye, and police say he may be traveling in a white SUV — possibly a Chevrolet Suburban.
If you have information about the suspect's identity, officers ask you to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.