NEW MADRID, MO — Police are searching for a New Madrid, Missouri, man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man Tuesday.
Officers say they found the victim, 18-year-old Patrick Johnson of New Madrid, sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of St. Theresa around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson had been shot in the hip, and he was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Johnson later died at the hospital.
The police department says investigators at first believed Johnson's wounds were self-inflicted, but further investigation and witness interviews led them to believe someone in another vehicle shot at Johnson.
Tuesday evening, the police department named a suspect in the shooting: Terrance Bevly of New Madrid.
Bevly is charged with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property in connection to Johnson's death.
Investigators ask anyone who knows Bevly's whereabouts to call the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901 or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.