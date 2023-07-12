PADUCAH — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in a Paducah neighborhood Tuesday night. Officers are searching for the person or people responsible.
The Paducah Police Department says emergency dispatchers received multiple reports just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots heard in the area of 2600 block of Clay Street. People who live in the area said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man in dark clothing running from the area.
No one was injured, police say, and no property was damaged.
However, officers are still working to find the source of those gunshots.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.