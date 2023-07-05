PADUCAH — A home and two vehicles were struck by gunfire in Paducah Tuesday night, and police are searching for those responsible.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded just before midnight to a call reporting shots fired in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They arrived to find two vehicles and a home damaged by gunfire.
Police say the cars were empty at the time of the shooting, but at least two people were inside the home.
While those individuals were not injured in the shooting, police are searching for those responsible for the property damage.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app.