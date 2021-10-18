PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for three people who broke into Davis Drugs Pharmacy on Lone Oak Road Sunday morning.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at the pharmacy at 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find that the store's front door was broken. Investigators say the store's surveillance video shows three people entered the store and left with a large amount of prescription medications.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the break-in, and the police department has released an image from the surveillance video that shows three individuals wearing dark hoodies and cloth over their faces standing outside the store.
Anyone with information related to the burglary can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Information can also be shared online at the city of Paducah's website. The police department says information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.