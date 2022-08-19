MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
Police say Williams could be heading to Elizabethtown or Louisville.
Officers ask anyone who has seen Williams to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.