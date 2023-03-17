PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 15-year-old Nora Howard was last seen on Bridge Street.
Officers describe Nora as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, and she may be carrying a multi-color backpack.
If you've seen Nora or have information about where she is, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.