McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for three people who stole a chainsaw from the Tractor Supply on U.S. Highway 60 in McCracken County.
Deputies say the three people fled the store with a Husqvarna chainsaw in a new model black Jeep Compass Thursday around 5:30 p.m. after being confronted by employees.
Although the photos are grainy, the sheriff's department if asking for your help in identifying these people. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719 or message the department Facebook page.
You can also give an anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app form the Apple Store or Google Play. You can also call 270-443-TELL (270-443-8355). Phones are answered 24 hours a day.