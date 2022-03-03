MARION, IL — Police are asking the public for help locating a pickup truck connected to Tuesday's armed bank robbery in Marion, Illinois.
Tuesday morning, a person wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, gloves and a white, full-face mask robbed the Peoples National Bank on 17th Street in Marion. Police say the robber pulled out a handgun and demanded money before taking cash and fleeing the bank.
Thursday, police have released photos taken from surveillance footage showing the robber in the bank, and showing a tan 2004 to 2012 Chevrolet Colorado single cab pickup truck. Investigators say the suspect hid in the truck, which was parked in a lot near the bank, after the robbery. Then, the suspect drove eastbound on 17th Street toward Interstate 57, police say, evading officers who responded to the robbery.
The Marion Police Department says the truck is damaged in several spots, which should help identify it. The truck has:
Rust on the passenger's side rocker panel.
Rear bedside damage and rust on the rocker panel on the driver's side.
No driver's side rear reverse light.
Possible damage to the front bumper grill area.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the tuck/the robbery suspect's identity to call Detective Maria Dwyer with the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124, ext. 1206.