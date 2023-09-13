PADUCAH — Police are searching for two men charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment after police said they shot at each other in a Paducah apartment where children were present Tuesday night.
The Paducah Police Department said officers responded to call reporting shots fired in the Elmwood Court area just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured during the shooting, but police claim 36-year-old Jeremy Woods and 29-year-old Joseph Robinson shot at each other after getting into an argument.
Woods and Robinson were arguing when Woods shot at Robinson inside the apartment, police claim in a Wednesday afternoon news release about the shooting. Robinson allegedly returned fire, and Woods ran out the apartment's back door. Police claim Robinson followed Woods, firing at him and a 14 year old who had just left the apartment. Additionally, police said two children — ages 10 and 11 — were in the apartment when the shooting happened.
Woods and Robinson are accused of fleeing the scene before officers arrived. Both men are charged with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them locate Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.