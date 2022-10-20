Precious Burnside.jpg

Precious Burnside

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Walmart locations on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road in Paducah. 

The Paducah Police Department says Precious Burnside is accused of using the self-checkout lane to mislead store employees into thinking she paid for the items when she really didn't. 

The thefts happened earlier this month. The police department claims officers recognized Burnside in surveillance footage from the store. Arrested warrants have been issued charging her with felony theft by unlawful taking. 

Officers ask anyone with information that will help them locate Burnside to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.