PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a woman who faces an assault charge in connection with a Wednesday morning stabbing incident.
Officers were called to Ashbrook Avenue respond to a disturbance just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man who had a stab wound in his back, a Paducah Police Department news release says. The release says officers were told 36-year-old Heather M. Harp stabbed the man during an argument and fled before the officers arrived.
Harp was last seen on foot in the area of Bridge Street, police say. She is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 116 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is wanted on a warrant charging second-degree assault.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Harp is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.