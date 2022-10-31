PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St.
When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she had a rolling suitcase with her.
Taylor is described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them locate Christie S. Taylor to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.