PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for your help in finding a woman who may have information about a fire that was started in the bathroom of Paducah's Southside Walmart Saturday afternoon.
Officers and firefighters responded to Walmart just before 6 p.m. Saturday because of a fire in the ladies' restroom.
Police say a customer found the fire and reported it to employees, who then called 911.
Police say someone set fire to paper toilet seat covers.
Detective Kevin Wilson has interviewed several people and believes the person in the picture may have information to this investigation.
Anyone who knows who this woman is, or anyone who has information on the fire, should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
You can also send anonymous tips through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (Tip 411) or download the 'WKY Crime Stoppers'app.
You can also send a tip online through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.