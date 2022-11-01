MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old Mayfield girl is missing and police are asking for public assistance in locating her.
According to Tuesday morning Facebook post, Aerial Holmes was last seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday.
She is described as five feet, four inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armor shirt with pink writing, black joggers, and a black Champion hoodie.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721