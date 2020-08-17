CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two women were injured when someone shot at their vehicle in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police say the women were driving on North Springer Street when their car was blocked by at least one other vehicle. Multiple gunshots were fired in their direction, police say, and they were both injured.
Officers say the women were able to flee the area in their car, and they were later taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The shooting happened around 2:59 a.m. Saturday.
In a news release about the shooting sent Monday, police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information about the incident to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.