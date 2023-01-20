PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in his home at 1141 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah. He was taken to Western Baptist Hospital — now called Baptist Health Paducah — but he ultimately died because of his injuries on Jan. 11, 1999.
In Friday a news release about the cold case, the Paducah Police Department says was well known in the community. He owned Happy's Chili Parlor on North 12th Street.
The police department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Sgt. Jason Hicks at 270-444-8553. Information can also be shared anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.