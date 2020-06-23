MARTIN, TN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — From Tennessee to Illinois, people have been victims of vehicle theft and burglaries.
The Martin Police Department in Tennessee says there have been several reports of vehicle burglaries recently.
MPD's Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says in the past three weeks, there have been numerous incidents reported in different areas of the city.
Several of these incidents involve the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles, says Fuqua. He says these incidents are currently under investigation and more information will be released when an arrest is made.
Additionally, in Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff Bennie Vick says there have been recent vehicle thefts in all parts of the county, as well.
These incidents include thefts of motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (four wheelers and side-by-sides), as well as vehicle burglaries, almost all involving unlocked vehicles, says Sheriff Vick.
Both Sheriff Vick and Assistant Chief Fuqua want to remind the public to remove your valuables from your vehicle and keep them locked at all times.
Sheriff Vick reminds you to take your keys out of the ignition from all of your vehicles, lock the doors to both your vehicles and outbuilding doors, and try to secure your ATV's in a building, if possible.
The sheriff also say says almost any item of value, including vehicles, ATV's, tools, and electronics, have an identifying number, such as a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or a Serial Number. He asks that you take the time to write down or take a picture of these numbers and store them in a safe place so you can have then, if needed.
If you have any information about the thefts in Martin, call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611.
If you have any information about the thefts in Williamson County, call the Williamson County Sheriffs Office at (618) 997-6541.