PADUCAH — Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 the police department received a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning about a suspicious person on Hill Street.
Laird says before crews got there, the situation escalated and shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found one person who had been shot and they arrested the suspect.
Local 6 has a crew there right now, who says the coroner's office is also on scene. Our crew also says police are going into multiple homes.
Police are asking you to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details unfold.