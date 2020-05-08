POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- The Poplar Bluff Police Department says a son has stabbed and killed his father in an argument Thursday night.
Officers say they found 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr. lying on the floor inside a house. Brown Sr. had a laceration on his chest.
Officers say they gave him medical attention until the EMS arrived. Brown Sr. was then taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers say witnesses report that during an argument, 28-year-old Terry Brown, son of Brown Sr., showed a knife. When Brown Sr. tried to disarm him, Brown stabbed him.
Brown was taken into custody and was charged with 1st degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He has been lodged in the Butler County Jail.