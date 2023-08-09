POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are searching for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting another man multiple times Monday, causing serious injuries.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of East Harper Street. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Khallid Williams of Poplar Bluff, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, his arms and his left leg. Williams was taken first to a hospital in Poplar Bluff, and then flown to another hospital. Police did not say which hospital Williams was transferred to or which city or state it's in.
Wednesday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department named 18-year-old Karon Ransom of Poplar Bluff as a suspect in the shooting. The police department says Ransom and Williams knew each other, and they argued in the moments prior to the shooting.
Police are still searching for Ransom. Officers ask anyone with information about his location to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
Police also released information about a separate shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff. No suspects have been identified in that shooting, which happened on Friday.
