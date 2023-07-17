CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, say a stabbing that happened Friday was a targeted attack that stemmed from a "personal dispute" between the victim and the alleged attacker.
Police said the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Poplar Street. Police responded to the scene around 12:43 p.m., and responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service took the victim to a local hospital.
The Carbondale Police Department on Saturday announced the arrest of 21-year-old Phillipe J. Mignon in connection to the stabbing. Mignon was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place, and he was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Police have previously said the victim had arranged to meet with Mignon for a transaction through a social media app and that the victim didn't know Mignon. In a news release sent Monday, police now say the attack was not random, and Mignon allegedly targeted the victim specifically because of a personal dispute.
"While this proved to be a targeted attack, the Carbondale Police Department continues to urge the public to meet individuals they don’t know in a public place or a designated safe location such as the Carbondale Police Department," the news release says.