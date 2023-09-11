SIKESTON, MO — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly assault being investigated as a homicide in Sikeston, Missouri, police announced Monday afternoon.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety said officers responded early Monday morning to a report of a person injured in an assault in the 1500 block of Washington. The DPS said officers arrived at the scene, found the victim and identified a suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where that individual was later pronounced deceased.
Sikeston DPS said its criminal investigations unit began investigating the homicide, and officers found and arrested the suspect. A probable cause affidavit has been submitted to the Scott County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office.
The names of the suspect and the victim are not yet being released, the DPS said. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and the DPS said it will release more information at a later time.