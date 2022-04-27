PADUCAH — Paducah police say a teen who was driving a SUV that collided with a McCracken County school bus on Tuesday had to be flown to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital because of the extent of his injuries.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Blandville Road at the intersection with Highland Church Road. Thirty Lone Oak Middle School students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The school district has said 19 students were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries or for precautionary examinations, and none of the children had to be admitted overnight.
Wednesday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department released more information about the crash investigation and the names of the two drivers involved.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the school bus, driven by 55-year-old Sean Fellows of Paducah, was stopped northbound on Highland Church Road at the Blandville Road intersection. The police department says Fellows told officers he looked both ways, and then began to turn left onto Blandville Road.
Fellows told officers the SUV crashed into the rear portion of the left side of the bus, causing the bus to spin and overturn onto its side.
Police say the teen who was driving the SUV, 17-year-old Steven Milam of Paducah, could not be interviewed by officers because of his injuries. He was taken first to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and later flown to a Nashville hospital for further treatment.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Sgt. Eric Taylor at 270-444-8550 or Detective Ryan Hudson at 270-444-8553.