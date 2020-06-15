McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a teenager was in possession of a stolen handgun after being accused of selling marijuana in a local business' parking lot on May 27.
Deputies say they went to the business to find the 17-year-old male and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle the teenager was in.
After searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a small amount of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Deputies say the teenager was cited and released to a parent.
Detectives picked up the investigation into how the teenager got the handgun and say the handgun was recently stolen from a Paducah residence.
Deputies say the owner was not aware that the gun was missing.
The investigation into the actual theft of the handgun is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected.
Currently, the 17-year-old is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a minor, and receiving stolen property-firearm.