NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man shot his wife and two daughters Friday morning before calling police and then shooting himself, authorities said.
A 6-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman died from the shooting in Goodlettsville, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Brooke Reese told news outlets.
The man called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot the three, Reese said. An off-duty officer near the scene went to the home and attempted to talk to the man but then heard a single gunshot and entered the home, she said.
He found the man and one child dead and the woman and one child still alive, Reese said. The child was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and the woman died later during surgery, she said.
No further information was immediately released.