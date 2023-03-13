Dyersburg, TN — A Tennessee woman was treated at a hospital after she escaped a home where a man is accused of keeping her locked in a closet for nearly two months, police say. Police are searching for the suspect.
Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a man reported to police in Dyersburg, Tennessee, that a woman walked up to him and said she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and had just escaped.
The Dyersburg Police Department says officers arrived at the scene to find the 40-year-old woman hiding under a newly constructed home in the area. She had cuts on her face and was very thin, weighing less than 100 pounds. She told police her captor forced her to stay in a closet, locked shut by "some type of locking device with a cable." She said the man only let her out of the closet for one hour a day, and he gave her very limited food and no access to a bathroom. The police department says investigators found that the woman had been kept in a vacant house on Ayers Street.
Investigators say the victim identified 30-year-old Brenton Bell as the man who held her captive. The woman told officers she was in a relationship with Bell, but then he began physically abusing her before locking her in the closet.
Bell is wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Police describe Bell as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 lbs.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Bell is to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.