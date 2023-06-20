CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, have arrested three men accused of being involved in what investigators are calling a check fraud ring.
Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a possible fraud in the 200 block of South Mount Auburn Road. The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the suspects had already left by the time officers arrived, but while they were investigating, officers received word that the suspects may be trying to commit another fraud in the 0-100 block of South Mount Auburn.
Officers went to the second location, where they found one of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Morrison. The police department used the city's F.L.O.C.K. camera system to check the license plate on the suspects' vehicle. An officer found that vehicle in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway, with three men inside. As the officer approached, the police department says one of the men — 26-year-old Karree Banks from Jonesboro, Georgia — got out of the car and ran away.
The police department says Banks was captured after a brief foot chase.
Police detained the two other men in the car: 21-year-old Zichia Gross of Madison, Wisconsin, who had been driving, and another passenger, who was later released.
Morrison, Banks and Gross were arrested on two counts each of forgery, which is a class D felony. Banks was also charged with resisting arrest. Morrison was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.