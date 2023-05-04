PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says additional officers will be at Paducah Tilghman High School and patrolling the area around it on Friday as a precaution after an investigation began Thursday into potential threatening messages about the school that were shared on social media.
People who called police about the threats said they saw threatening messages sent by an unknown male, the police department says. Screenshots of the messages were shared on social media.
The police department says it began investigating to try to identify the person who originally sent the messages.
"Through the investigation, detectives located no Paducah Tilghman High School staff members or students who recognize the social media account responsible for sending these messages," the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook Thursday night. "Based on information gained through numerous witnesses and school employees, it is believed that the profile picture used does not represent any current or former Paducah Tilghman High School Student. Paducah Police detectives are continuing an investigation to locate the origin of these messages."
The police department said additional officers will be at the school and in the area surrounding it on Friday.