CARBONDALE, IL — Officers with the Carbondale Police Department say a person mistakenly drove their car onto the railroad tracks off Main Street late Wednesday night, became stuck, then the car was hit by a train.
Police say officers told the Canadian National Railroad about the situation and moved the driver to a safe location off the tracks.
Officers tried to move the vehicle off the tracks with a tow truck, but couldn't. A short time later, officers say a northbound Canadian National train hit the vehicle because it did not have time to stop, causing significant damage to the car.
Police say no one was injured in the crash.