PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says the shooting at a prom after party in Paducah that injured four young people involved two shooters who were firing at each other.
Officers were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah after multiple gunshots were fired in the venue's parking lot.
As Local 6 has previously reported, four people were injured in the shooting. Police say a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured either by gunshots or shrapnel.
In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department says it has received numerous tips about the shooting, which officers are following up on as the investigation continues.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting Text "WKY" and the information to 847411, calling 270-443-8355. To share information with Crime Stoppers via its online form or to download the Crime Stoppers app, click here. Information that leads to an arrest or indictment may lead to a reward of up to $1,000, police say.
