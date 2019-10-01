PADUCAH — A man and a woman were arrested in Paducah after police say the pair assaulted a man in a local park.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says the two had been arguing with the victim over money, and they agreed to meet him at Noble Park to fight on Monday.
The release says 25-year-old Tiffany Bass of Paducah and 21-year-old Nathan Tynes of Clinton, Kentucky, assaulted the man. Bass is accused of cutting the victim with a box cutter, leaving him with large lacerations to his back.
The man went to a nearby business for help. The police department says officers found Bass and Tynes a short time later in the student pickup line of a local elementary school.
The two were interviewed by police, and they were arrested around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Bass is charged with second-degree assault. Tynes is charged with complicity to second-degree assault.
The two were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.