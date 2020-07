Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES AROUND 100 TO 105 THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES AROUND 90 COMBINED WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL CREATE HEAT INDICES FROM THE UPPER 90S TO AROUND 105 THIS AFTERNOON. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS WHEN OUTDOORS THIS AFTERNOON. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE OUTDOOR WORK AND OTHER ACTIVITIES TO COOLER TIMES OF THE DAY. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES.