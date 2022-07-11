LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say a man shot a Louisville police officer and was shot in return. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers approached the man “known to have warrants” at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place.
Police later identified the man as 30-year-old Herbert Lee and said he was wanted on 12 warrants.
Police say Lee fired and hit one officer in the chest during a foot pursuit and officers returned fire, hitting Lee.
The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and wasn’t seriously injured. Lee was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.
More details: https://bit.ly/3uF8O3w