PADUCAH — Paducah police arrested a McCracken County woman Thursday after investigators say they found stolen property in her car.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to a home on South 5th Street at 7:30 a.m. Thursday because of a reported break-in. The victim told a responding officer that someone broke the window out of a door to get into the home and stole tools and a computer monitor. A Pulsar generator, which police say is valued at $400, was also stolen from a storage shed in the back yard.
The victim told police a woman named Lauren Howard was seen at the home the night of the break-in. While officers were taking the victim's report, one of the victim's friends called and said he saw 33-year-old Howard out driving her car with the generator in the back seat. Police say the man followed Howard's car to a home on Gayle Lane in the county.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies were asked to respond and detain Howard at that location. A Paducah police officer responded to the home, and the police department says he found the stolen items in the back seat of Howard's car.
Howard was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.