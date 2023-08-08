CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department is warning the public after investigators received a report of a man impersonating an officer at a park in the southeast Missouri town.
On Monday, a white man who appeared to be about 45 years old approached some people claiming to be an off-duty police officer, one of the victims told Cape Girardeau police. The man did not provide any identification to the victims, but asked one of the victims for their ID. When the victim handed their ID to the man, he took a photo of it. Then, he told the victims they needed to leave, and he left the area.
Police are still working to identify the man. The victim told officers the man was wearing a gray shirt, he had no facial hair and he was driving a red pickup truck — possibly a four-door model.
"We want to remind everyone to be vigilant wherever you are," the police department said in a news release about the incident.
The police department says any officer who approaches a member of the public will usually be in uniform. The department does have officers and detectives who work in plain clothes, but those investigators are required to carry identification.
"If an officer approaches you out of uniform, request to see identification from the officer," the police department advises. "If you feel uneasy about the situation or the officer, call 911 immediately and request them to send a uniformed officer to your location or ask to verify if the officer’s information that they provided is accurate."
The police department asks anyone who had information about the incident or the man who was impersonating an officer to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.