POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are working to identify the suspect in a shooting that injured a 34-year-old man on Friday.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department says 34-year-old Devon Dennis was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg around 5:36 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Sanders Street.
Dennis was taken to an area hospital. Police say they tried to speak with him, but he declined to talk with them about the incident.
Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
Police also released information about an unrelated shooting that happened on Monday. Police have named a suspect in that shooting, who remains at large as of Wednesday.
