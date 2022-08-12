(NBC News) — New York City health officials announced Friday that poliovirus has been detected in wastewater.
The city's department of health and mental hygiene says the virus was previously detected in wastewater samples from Orange County and Rockland County in May, June and July.
One case of paralytic polio was identified in Rockland County last month, in an unvaccinated adult.
Most people get the polio vaccine as part of routine childhood immunizations.
The CDC recommends children get four doses of the polio vaccine — the first at 2 months old, the second at 4 months, the third at 6 through 18 months, and the last between 4 and 6 years old.
The CDC estimates that 2% to 10% of cases of paralytic polio among children are fatal.
Among adolescents and adults, the fatality rate is 15% to 30%.