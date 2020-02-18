CARBONDALE, IL — Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former Illinois governor who was sent to jail for a wide range of corruption charges, just got six years shaved off of his 14-year prison sentence. The former governor had advocated for a pardon or a reduced sentence for years, and Tuesday President Donald Trump announced he granted Blagojevich clemency.
Political experts and lawmakers in Illinois are weighing in on the president's decision.
Political expert John Jackson with the SIU Paul Simon Public Policy Institute said this is the first time an Illinois governor has had his sentence commuted by a president. Many people questioned why Trump made the decision. Jackson said Trump could possibly feel some sort of connection to Blagojevich, or maybe this is Trump's way of helping someone he feels was treated unfairly.
"It means the president has his own prejudices and ideas about how the American judicial system is supposed to work. He thinks there's a lot of miscarriage of justice out there. He's taken an active role in the Roger Stone case. He now has the Department Of Justice taking a role looking at General Flynn's conviction. He's angry about two or three other things. In this case, he's going back in history, way before he was president, and trying to correct a wrong as he see's it," said Jackson.
He was the first Illinois governor in history to be impeached. The Illinois Senate voted unanimously to remove Blagojevich from office.
Several Republican Illinois lawmakers are also responding to the president's decision to commute the sentence of the former Illinois governor.
The Illinois House Republican Delegation, including Congressman Mike Bost, released a statement: "Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters. As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn't let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well."