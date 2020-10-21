PADUCAH — Nationally, and now locally, people are discussing the issue of blackface.
The history of blackface in America is long and painful. Blackface started in the U.S. in the 1830s. It started with minstrel shows where white performers would darken their skin with makeup and paint on exaggerated features to mock Black people.
Local 6 spoke with a political science professor to find out how that history still affects us today.
From minstrel shows, to plays and movies, blackface is a big part of American history. Western Kentucky University political science professor Saundra Ardrey said portraying yourself to be another race is offensive.
"Black face, brown face, yellow face and red face, the thing you need to remember is that if it isn't yours, it's racist," Ardrey said.
Ardrey said white performers portrayed black people as lazy, ignorant, and hypersexual for comedy. The first blackface character was named Jim Crow, which became the name of segregation laws in the U.S. She said that's why the historical context of blackface is painful.
"You're still not seen as human," Ardrey said. "You are a mockery. You are a costume. Your culture has not risen to the significance of being an accepted custom and culture."
In the context of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively's recent apology for a photo of himself in blackface taken in 2002, Ardrey is concerned about the message that photo sends to students.
"For black children, that your way of existing is a mockery and it is not accepted," Ardrey said. "And for white kids, it is a reaffirmation that they are superior."
Ardrey hopes this will be a teachable moment for everyone.
Ardrey said historically, some black performers also wore blackface, because it was the only way white audiences would accept them as entertainers.