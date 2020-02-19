A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has a double digit national lead over the other candidates.
Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, currently has the support of 27% of Democratic primary voters. That is unchanged from the last NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll done in January.
As far as the other candidates go:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden has 15% of voter support, down from 26% from last month.
- Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has 14%, up five points, and is now tied with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also at 14%.
- Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 13%, up six points from the last poll.
The poll goes on to say that Sanders over-performs among liberals and those ages 18-34.
While Biden and Bloomberg, meanwhile, do the best among moderates, conservatives, and those who are 65 and older.
The poll also compared the candidates to President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general-election match-up.
It found that Trump trails all five major Democratic candidates, but all his deficits are within the poll's margin of error. Here is the break-down:
- Biden leads Trump nationally by 8 points, 52% to 44%
- Bloomberg is ahead by 7 points, 50% to 43%
- Sanders ahead by 4 points, 50% to 46%
- Buttigeig also ahead by 4 points, 48% to 44%
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads by 3 points, 48% to 45%
The candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination will take part in a debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas. You can watch that debate by clicking here.
The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Feb. 14-17 of 900 registered voters – more than half of whom were reached by cell phone – and its overall margin of error is plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.
The margin for error for the 426 Democratic primary voters the poll measured is plus-minus 4.8 percentage points.