FRANKFORT, KY — Supporters are hoping sports betting will be legalized this year, with Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer comparing the practice to horse-betting.
Thayer says sports betting could pass in 2023 because it's an odd-numbered year, but will need a higher percentage of votes to pass if a tax rate is attached to it.
According to an article from LEX 18, Thayer thinks sports-betting would be well-received in Kentucky, saying it's a better alternative to illegal sports betting he says has been going on for over 100 years in the state. He also says he thinks it would bring a significant amount of money to Kentucky's General Fund and that it's a bipartisan issue with supporters across the political spectrum.
The Family Foundation, a Christian nonprofit "advocating for God-honoring public policy in Kentucky," says sports betting isn't constitutional in Kentucky. They believe legalization would lead to a "predatory gambling industry," LEX18 reports.