WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Palmersville offers a rural and quite lifestyle, but it doesn't offer good cell phone service. Ultimately, not having cell service is a safety issue.
Carl Lofton has a cattle farm in Palmersville. When he goes to work his cattle, he worries about not being able to call for help if he needs it.
"If something happened, I can't get out," Lofton says, "A lot of times I'd go to Palmersville where they've got a CJ's restaurant and they've got a land line."
A land line is the only way to call for emergency services. That doesn't help people like Lofton who spend most of their time out on the farm.
"It's scary what could happen," says Lofton.
"Emergency services is a huge piece of that, and large part of the problem in lack of having service out there," says Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum.
Bynum says there are times people have not been able to call out when they need help.
"We had a farmer in the north part of the county a couple of years ago whose tractor caught on fire who was unable to call 911. Essentially, he had to go down the road and call the fire department to come put out that piece of equipment," says Bynum.
Unfortunately, there's not much local government can do. Bynum has tried reaching out to service providers to get a service tower installed. That decision though is ultimately up to the private provider.
"This is one of those instances where there's just not much I can do as a local leader, even though we're out there advocating continually," says Bynum.
Lofton just wants the issue solved, and is even willing to personally help.
"I'd like to see them put up an antenna where we could get service. I would donate them an acre of property," says Lofton.