WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be partnering with local officials to offer pop-up driver licensing events for Lyon and Crittenden counties.
Drivers will be able to visit the events to upgrade to REAL ID licenses, request an 8-year license for renewal, update their names, and renew CDLs. Drivers must be residents of the county in which they are seeking services.
Walk-in appointments are not available for either of these locations. Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time on the Kentucky Department of Transportation website, here.
Slots are offered on a first-come first-serve basis. Drivers may pay by credit or debit card, check, or money order. No other forms of payment will be accepted.
Crittenden County
- Location: Community and Recreational Center (Old Armory) 131 Rochester Ave., Marion KY, 42064
- Date/Time: Wednesday, July 6 from 9:30 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Lyon County
- Location: Lyon County Public Library 261 Commerce St., Eddyville, KY 42038
- Date/Time: Thursday, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.