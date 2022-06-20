WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be partnering with local officials to offer pop-up driver licensing events for multiple Kentucky counties.
Drivers will be able to visit the events to upgrade to REAL ID licenses, request an 8-year license for renewal, update their names, and renew CDLs. Drivers must be residents of the county in which they are seeking services.
Walk-in appointments are not available for any of these locations. Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time on the Kentucky Department of Transportation website, here.
Slots are offered on a first-come first-serve basis. Drivers may pay by credit or debit card, check, or money order. No other forms of payment will be accepted.
Pop-up licensing dates and locations
|County
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Bracken
|June 24
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Bracken County Judicial Center
|Casey
|July 6
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Casey County Ag/Expo Center
|Crittenden
|July 6
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Community and Recreational Center
|Fulton
|June 22
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Fulton County Fiscal Courtroom
|Grayson
|July 7
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Grayson County Judicial Center
|Greenup
|June 23
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Greenup County Fiscal Court
|Harrison
|June 27
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Old White Courthouse
|Lyon
|July 7
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Lyon County Public Library
|Magoffin
|June 23
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Magoffin Circuit Court Clerk's Office
|Perry
|July 7
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Hazard Perry County Senior Citizens Center
|Robertson
|June 30
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Robertson County School
|Washington
|June 30
|9:30-12, 1-3
|Washington County Ag Extension Office