KY Voluntary Travel ID license

 By Krystle Callais

WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be partnering with local officials to offer pop-up driver licensing events for multiple Kentucky counties. 

Drivers will be able to visit the events to upgrade to REAL ID licenses, request an 8-year license for renewal, update their names, and renew CDLs. Drivers must be residents of the county in which they are seeking services. 

Walk-in appointments are not available for any of these locations. Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time on the Kentucky Department of Transportation website, here.

Slots are offered on a first-come first-serve basis. Drivers may pay by credit or debit card, check, or money order. No other forms of payment will be accepted. 

Pop-up licensing dates and locations

County Date Time Location
Bracken June 24 9:30-12, 1-3 Bracken County Judicial Center
Casey July 6 9:30-12, 1-3 Casey County Ag/Expo Center
Crittenden July 6 9:30-12, 1-3 Community and Recreational Center
Fulton June 22 9:30-12, 1-3 Fulton County Fiscal Courtroom
Grayson July 7 9:30-12, 1-3 Grayson County Judicial Center
Greenup June 23 9:30-12, 1-3 Greenup County Fiscal Court
Harrison June 27 9:30-12, 1-3 Old White Courthouse
Lyon July 7 9:30-12, 1-3 Lyon County Public Library
Magoffin June 23 9:30-12, 1-3 Magoffin Circuit Court Clerk's Office
Perry July 7 9:30-12, 1-3 Hazard Perry County Senior Citizens Center
Robertson June 30 9:30-12, 1-3 Robertson County School
Washington June 30 9:30-12, 1-3 Washington County Ag Extension Office