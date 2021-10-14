POPE COUNTY, IL– Beginning Sunday, Pope County, Illinois residents will no longer be served by Pope County Ambulance Service following a decision made by county commissioners.
Pope County Ambulance Services broke the news on their Facebook page Wednesday evening. The ambulance service has been serving the community for 40 years.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits confirmed to Local 6 that residents would have to wait for ambulances to come from Hardin County in the case of an emergency.
There is no hospital in Pope County, the closest one is the Hardin County General Hospital & Clinic in Rosiclare.