POPE COUNTY, IL — Despite the fact that the roads have cleared in Pope County, Illinois, after recent winter weather, Pope County Community Unit School District 1 in Golconda is taking a snow day on Tuesday.
PCUSD1 Superintendent Ryan Fritch says the district has to use a snow day on Tuesday, Feb. 23, because of a water supply issue.
Fritch says the local water utility, Millstone Water, had a major water main break in Golconda a few days ago, and one of the local water towers was drained because of it. He says he believes a water tower also had a hole in it.
While the water utility has made the necessary repairs, Fritch says, the company has to pump tanks full of water again. The concern is that, if school is in session Tuesday morning, they may use too much water to fill the tanks.
Fritch says roads in the school district's community have finally cleared after two-and-a-half weeks with no school due to winter weather. The superintendent says the district was hoping to have students back in class Tuesday, but the water issue means they'll have to wait.
The hope is that students will be able to return to school on Wednesday.
Fritch says in addition to reaching out to Local 6 about the closure, the school district has contacted parents and made public posts about the closure to its social media pages.