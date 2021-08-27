POPE COUNTY, IL– On Thursday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 arrested a Golconda resident for distribution of child pornography.
19-year-old Kaleb Schutt was arrested Thursday after the ISP and agents from the Illinois Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant on a residence in Golconda.
Schutt was charged with distribution of child pornography, possession with intent to disseminate child pornography – victim under age 13, and possession of child pornography – victim under the age of 13.
Schutt is being held in the Saline County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
Anyone with additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Schutt is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, Ext #281.