CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL—Emergency crews recovered a 39-year-old Pope County man's body in the Ohio River on Saturday night. Witnesses say the man drove an ATV off a a ramp at the Cave-In- Rock Ferry.
The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency's director, Dustin Dahmer, confirmed the news. Dahmer said crews responded to the scene Saturday night around 8 p.m. after a 911 call.
An initial report said witnesses reported the ferry was loading on the Kentucky side when a crew observed the ATV traveling at a high speed down the ramp at the end of Illinois Route 1 and into the river.
Dahmer said the ATV was recovered shortly after, but they did not recover a body immediately. Divers were called to help and around 11:40 p.m. the 39-year-old man's body was taken from the water. There were reports two people may have been in the ATV, but crews used sonar imaging to confirm a second body was not in the water.
The man's wife has been notified of his death, but his name is not being released. An autopsy and toxicology panel is scheduled for tomorrow.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Cave-In-Rock Ferry resumed services Sunday morning after shutting down Saturday night for the search.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and Harding County Emergency Management were assisted by Crittenden County Rescue Squad personnel in the search.