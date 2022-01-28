On Thursday, 38-year-old Justin Turner of Golconda was sentenced to a 40 years in prison, according to Pope County State's Attorney Jason Olson.
Turner was sentenced to 15 years for attempt of first degree murder, a Class X felony. He was also sentenced to an additional 25 years for discharging a firearm that caused great bodily harm.
Additionally, Turner received 5 years for burglary and 5 years for possession of a stolen vehicle (ATV). Those sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, bringing the total sentence to 40 years.
Turner will serve a minimum 34 years before being considered for parole, according to Olson.
The investigation was conducted by the Pope County Sheriff's Office, with assistance of the Illinois State Police. The sentence was handed down by Judge Joseph Leberman.